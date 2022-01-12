Leeds United hand first professional contract to teenager Kris Moore

The 18-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal that will last until the summer of 2024. He has been a regular member of Mark Jackson's Under-23s side this campaign, making 14 appearances in Premier League 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played three times for Under-23 side last campaign but has featured more often this season after defender Charlie Cresswell was promoted to the senior set-up due to the number injuries in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Jackson has deployed Moore at right-back and in the centre of defence for the Under-23s, with the player looking more comfortable in the heart of the backline.

Moore has been among the senior substitutes three times this term and with Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell injured, Diego Llorente suspended and Pascal Struijk doubtful for the Premier League trip to West Ham United this weekend, he could be called upon to be part of the matchday squad for a fourth time.

If he features this weekend, he will be the eighth Leeds youngster to earn his senior debut under Bielsa this season after Stuart McKinstry, Lewis Bate, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh, Liam McCarron, Leo Hjelde and Joe Gelhardt all made their first appearances amidst the Whites' injury crisis.