Transfer gossip, Sunday: Hull City eye Middlesbrough duo | Leeds United look to Lille | New Targett for the Boro

WORLD Cup winger Kamil Grosicki’s departure could help Hull City recruit before the loan transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Poland international was left out of the Tigers squad to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as Panathinaikos, Rennes and Genoa keen to talk to the want-away winger.

Wanted: Celta Vigo's Robert Mazan, left, and Southampton's Matt Targett, who is wanted by Boro.

If the 30-year-old departs, that could free funds for Hull manager Nigel Adkins to dip into the market with Boro’s Keighley-born striker Ashley Fletcher and winger Marvin Johnson believed to be on his wantwed list.

Hull are still seeking their first Championship win of the season and after the 1-0 defeat to Rovers, Adkins said: “The players have been working their socks off. We have to try and help them as much as we can maybe with some more personnel.”

Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa could bring in one of his former charges at Lille.

Attacking midfielder Fares Bahlouli, 23, is unlikely to be in manager Christophe Galtier’s long-term plans and could move on loan to Elland Road for the rest of the season.

Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear wrote: “While the football department will actively monitor the market until the end of the loan window which closes at the end of the month, we feel we are doing so from a position of relative strength. We believe that one or two opportunities are likely to present themselves but they will need to manifestly strengthen our hand if they are to be pursued.”

Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Fenerbahce want Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on loan but the DR Congo international’s reported £75,000 per week salary could be a huge stumbling block.

The Boro and Villa also want Southampton’s former England Under-21 full-back Matt Targett, 22, on loan after the Saints rejected a £15m-plus offer from Fulham on deadline day.

The Cottagers instead signed Boro and Villa target Joe Bryan.

Huddersfield Town have signed free agent and England Under-20 international Demeaco Duhaney, following the right-back’s release by Manchester City.