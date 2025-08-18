Transfer round-up as Bradford City and Rotherham United make signing

Bradford City have made former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell their 10th signing of the summer, whilst League One rivals Rotherham United have fought off competition to sign a young Premier League forward.

Martin Sherif reportedly had Championship clubs interested in signing him permanently, so it says something for how highly the Toffees rate the Liberian-born 19-year-old that they preferred to send him out on a season-long loan – his first in senior football.

Sherif was the top-scorer for Everton's under-21s last season.

Powell, by contrast, is an experienced Football League operator with Crewe Alexandra, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City and Stoke City.

LOAN SHERIF: Rotherham United have signed Martin Sherif on loan from Everton (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

Stockport County were his most recent club, winning the 2024 League Two title to add to his League One winner's medal at Wigan in 2018.

“I am really pleased to be here," he said. "I spoke to Graham Alexander, he sold the club to me and I am raring to go.

“The crowd here is a massive draw, having such large attendances in League One is a massive pull for anyone.”

The 31-year-old began his career at Crewe before being signed by Manchester United.

PROVEN QUALITY Nick Powell (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

He scored on his Premier League debut against Wigan, but it was one of only three substitute appearances for the Red Devils.

He has made over 200 Championship appearances, with 48 goals and 19 assists.

“Nick’s ability is undoubted and he is determined to rediscover the form he has shown many times previously," said Bradford manager Graham Alexander.