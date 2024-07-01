HUDDERSFIELD Town have completed the signing of Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller.

The 28-year-old former Rotherham United player recently left Championship side Plymouth Argyle at the end of his deal, having been offered fresh terms. He has signed a two-year deal.

He has become the second summer arrival at Town following the addition of Lincoln City right wing-back Lasse Sorensen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller featured 34 times for Argyle last term, making 19 starts in the second tier as the Devon outfit secured their Championship status in early May.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Mickel Miller of Plymouth Argyle applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle at John Smith's Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The Londoner joined Plymouth as a free agent from Rotherham United on a two-year contract in the summer of 2022 and helped the club earn promotion from League One in 2022-23, while also previously going up from the third tier with the Millers.

Meanwhile, Town are set to lose out to Birmingham City in the race to sign prolific Charlton Athletic striker and reigning League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May.

Rotherham have confirmed a trio of senior coaching appointments - with former Millers and Huddersfield left-back Joe Skarz having been handed a new role at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skarz steps up from the Millers academy to become first-team fitness & development coach, while Gary Mills and Ian Pledger join the club from Burton Albion and Stevenage as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

Sunderland have ended their interest in Barnsley midfielder and Hungarian international Callum Styles.

The 24-year-old, who is contracted at Oakwell until June 2025 and has just entered his final year, had a disappointing loan spell on Wearside in the second half of last term, making 12 appearances in total and having little on-pitch impact.

Styles' loan move was with a view to a permanent switch.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "As we continue to plan for the new season, we have decided not to take the option in Callum’s loan agreement and therefore his time with us has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Callum’s attitude and application was first class throughout his time at the club and we wish him well for the future."

Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.