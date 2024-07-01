Transfer round-up: Huddersfield Town sign ex-Rotherham United winger, Millers update, Sunderland end interest in Barnsley ace, Hull City exit
The 28-year-old former Rotherham United player recently left Championship side Plymouth Argyle at the end of his deal, having been offered fresh terms. He has signed a two-year deal.
He has become the second summer arrival at Town following the addition of Lincoln City right wing-back Lasse Sorensen.
Miller featured 34 times for Argyle last term, making 19 starts in the second tier as the Devon outfit secured their Championship status in early May.
The Londoner joined Plymouth as a free agent from Rotherham United on a two-year contract in the summer of 2022 and helped the club earn promotion from League One in 2022-23, while also previously going up from the third tier with the Millers.
Meanwhile, Town are set to lose out to Birmingham City in the race to sign prolific Charlton Athletic striker and reigning League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May.
Rotherham have confirmed a trio of senior coaching appointments - with former Millers and Huddersfield left-back Joe Skarz having been handed a new role at the club.
Skarz steps up from the Millers academy to become first-team fitness & development coach, while Gary Mills and Ian Pledger join the club from Burton Albion and Stevenage as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.
Sunderland have ended their interest in Barnsley midfielder and Hungarian international Callum Styles.
The 24-year-old, who is contracted at Oakwell until June 2025 and has just entered his final year, had a disappointing loan spell on Wearside in the second half of last term, making 12 appearances in total and having little on-pitch impact.
Styles' loan move was with a view to a permanent switch.
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "As we continue to plan for the new season, we have decided not to take the option in Callum’s loan agreement and therefore his time with us has concluded.
"Callum’s attitude and application was first class throughout his time at the club and we wish him well for the future."
Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Middlesbrough winger Sammy Silvera has completed his move to Portsmouth on a season-long loan.