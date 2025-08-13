Transfer round-up: Leeds United target ex-Sheffield United striker as trio fight for Hull City winger

LEEDS United have agreed a deal in principle to sign former Sheffield United and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Yorkshire-born England international officially left Everton at the end of June following the expiration of his contract, with talks over a new deal failing to materialise into any agreement.

The 28-year-old, who spent nine years at Goodison Park, scoring 71 goals in 274 games, had been linked with several top-flight clubs including Newcastle United and Manchester United.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have now made a decisive move with Calvert-Lewin to undergo a medical with Leeds imminently after agreeing in principle the terms of a move.

If a deal is sealed, the frontman could make his debut against the Toffees in United’s league opener at Elland Road on Monday night.

Upon confirming his decision to leave Everton in June, Calvert-Lewin wrote: "After nine remarkable years I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to begin a new chapter in my career. This isn’t something I chose lightly.”

Last season, he scored three Premier League goals in 26 appearances, with a combination of hamstring and ankle issues keeping him sidelined for 15 games.

Leeds, who signed Lukas Nmecha earlier this summer, have been in the market for several strikers already this summer.

Hull City's Abu Kamara (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

One leading target in the shape of Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz is putting the finishing touches to his move to Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Leeds have also been credited with interest in Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and Roma’s Artem Dovbyk.

Spanish La Liga side Getafe are leading the chase for Hull winger Abu Kamara, who is also on the radar of Birmingham City and Rangers.