IT'S a case of one in, one out at Hull City with their summer transfer business starting to gather pace.

The East Yorkshire outfit have completed the permanent signing of left-back Ryan Giles from Luton Town, with the former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United loanee joining on a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth year.

Giles spent the second half of last term on loan at Hull, who had an clause to buy inserted into the original deal.

Following close-season discussions with Luton, that option has been triggered to allow Giles to move back to Hull on a permanent basis. He has signed a three-year contract, with a further year’s option.

Hull City's Ryan Giles (left) with Southampton manager Russell Martin following the Sky Bet Championship match in February. Giles has joined the Tigers on a permanent basis. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Heading in the opposite direction away from Hull is midfielder Ozan Tufan, who has sealed his move back to his homeland after joining Trabzonspor.

Hull will reportedly receive around £1.7m for the one-time Turkey international, 29, who joined in a £4m move two summers ago.

Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins has joined League One outfit Leyton Orient on a season-long loan, while Sheffield United are targeting a move for utility player Jamie Shackleton.

The 24-year-old, who struggled for regular opportunities last term and made just seven league starts in 2023-24, is out of contract but has been offered fresh terms.

Former West Ham player Perkins, 20, is about to enter the final year of his contract at Leeds in a matter of days and he could well have now played his last game for the club.

Last August, Perkins was loaned out to third-tier side Oxford United – now in the Championship – for the 2023-24 season, but found game time hard to come by with the U’s and returned to Leeds in January after his loan was cut short.

The ex-England youth international has now been handed another League One chance at Orient, the club where he started out as an academy player.

Meanwhile, Blades midfielder Ben Osborn is closing in on a move to hometown club Derby County.