Transfer window admission from Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke as clock starts to tick

IT’S been a January of two halves for Barnsley.

Successive home victories to kick off 2025 against Wrexham and Crawley had tantalisingly hinted at remedying the Reds’ home ills, only for a dismal reverse against Stevenage to provide a reality check on the back of a deflating loss at Bristol Rovers.

Consistently inconsistent is probably the phrase which best sums up Barnsley so far in 2024-25.

They still remain well placed in the circumstances, league table wise, but plainly need some fresh options to give everyone a boost at a timely juncture - fans, management and perhaps even the players themselves.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Tony Johnson.

So far, it has been a quiet winter window at Oakwell, with League of Ireland left wing-back Neil Farrugia being the sole new recruit, with new options up front, out wide and in goal being sought, with the clock ticking ahead of next week's deadline.

Getting rid of some fringe players is something Barnsley are also conscious of.

Head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side were in action at automatic promotion chasing Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, said: "Listen, fresh faces always freshen up the squad, competition for places is vital to get out of the league.

"When a fresh body comes in, it gives everybody a lift and also it gives the crowd and changing room a lift.

"We will see what we can do with that, but other than that it's working hard with the group to get them better in game scenarios when we are not quite hitting the levels we can do.

"What I will say is that it's a good changing room and they get on quite well together and I feel it's a group that I have got to be pushing all the time if I am honest and I will do and will continue to do that with the staff.