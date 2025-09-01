SOME League One clubs in Yorkshire are likely to be busier than others as the clock ticks down to 7pm on deadline day.

Barnsley are keen on bringing in a couple of new additions to top off an excellent start to the campaign, while keeping hold of star trio Luca Connell, Adam Phillips - who has been linked with Luton Town - and Davis Keillor-Dunn, whose form has been monitored by Championship clubs.

Speaking before and after Saturday's win over Huddersfield Town, Conor Hourihane expressed his hopes of a couple of additions before the deadline - and desire to keep his key men.

On incoming activity, he said: "I am really hoping so.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Do we need a couple of bodies? Yes, without a doubt. Am I confident we get the ones I want?, I am hoping so.

"That mightn't be down to support from people around the club, but people outbidding us as finances coming into it.

"Have other clubs thrown the kitchen sink at somebody or location or family reasons.... There's loads of reasons why you might not get a player. I am hopeful to get a couple through the door who will add quality and value to the squad? I really, really hope so..

"I think we are in the mix (loan and permanent signings) for both to be honest. Ideally, we'd love players to be ours. But the later it goes with such little time left, the permanent signing that you are hopeful for that doesn't happen may turn into a loan for someone else.

Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It's spinning plates from that point of view. But there's no getting away from the fact that we need a couple of bodies to help the squad over the next three or four months before January comes around. Depth is important."

After bringing in 10 players in the window, it looks like being a relatively quiet day at Bradford City, although some squad players out of the club's plans could depart.

It remains a similar scenario at Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers, although the Terriers are reportedly in talks with Leicester City attacking midfielder Will Alves ahead of a potential loan move, while there is the potential for some players who have not managed any game-time this season to leave.

Alves' only match minutes this season came in the EFL Cup tie at Huddersfield.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, speaking on Saturday, said there would be no further incoming business after bringing in loan signing Toyosi Olusanya, the club's tenth addition of the summer window.

There is the potential for some players to leave on loan and potential candidates could include midfielder Zain Westbrooke and striker Joe Ironside.

McCann said: "You just don’t know what’s around the corner. But there’ll be nobody sold. We’re happy with what we have, but if one or two boys want to go out (on loan) and play then there’s no issues.”

Bringing in a new centre-half remains the big priority for Rotherham United, who have been linked with Wrexham's Dan Scarr and Luton's Tom Holmes.

Speaking after Saturday's derby loss at Doncaster, Millers chief Matt Hamshaw said: "We're spinning everything. We're hoping we're close, but I've been close previously and it hasn't come off.