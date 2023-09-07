All Sections
Transfer Window winners and losers, Sheffield United, Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday and Yorkshire's League Two trio assessed - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By Phil Harrison
Published 7th Sep 2023, 18:19 BST

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to assess which Yorkshire teams came out best from the summer transfer window and which emerged with unfinished business.

Our panel then turns their attention to the match action, starting with Sheffield United’s Premier League basement clash with Everton before moving on to the Championship and the form so far of Leeds United and Hull City, plus first wins of the season for Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

They also consider the start to the season made by Barnsley In League One and Yorkshire’s League Two trio of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

BATTLE STATIONS: League Two rival bosses Simon WEaver (Harrogate Town), Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers) and Mark Hughes (Bradford City).BATTLE STATIONS: League Two rival bosses Simon WEaver (Harrogate Town), Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers) and Mark Hughes (Bradford City).
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

