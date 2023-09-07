Transfer Window winners and losers, Sheffield United, Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday and Yorkshire's League Two trio assessed - FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to assess which Yorkshire teams came out best from the summer transfer window and which emerged with unfinished business.
Our panel then turns their attention to the match action, starting with Sheffield United’s Premier League basement clash with Everton before moving on to the Championship and the form so far of Leeds United and Hull City, plus first wins of the season for Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.
They also consider the start to the season made by Barnsley In League One and Yorkshire’s League Two trio of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
