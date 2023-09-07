THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to assess which Yorkshire teams came out best from the summer transfer window and which emerged with unfinished business.

Our panel then turns their attention to the match action, starting with Sheffield United’s Premier League basement clash with Everton before moving on to the Championship and the form so far of Leeds United and Hull City, plus first wins of the season for Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also consider the start to the season made by Barnsley In League One and Yorkshire’s League Two trio of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

BATTLE STATIONS: League Two rival bosses Simon WEaver (Harrogate Town), Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers) and Mark Hughes (Bradford City).

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.