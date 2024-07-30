Marvin Mehlem could be the first of a number of Hull City signings in the coming days as they look to get up to strength for the new season.

The German midfielder, who can operate in the hole, deeper or out wide, was left out of Darmstadt's pre-season friendly against Coventry City on Saturday in anticipation of a move.

The signing is unlikely to be completed in time for Mehlem to feature at home to Fiorentina in Tuesday's pre-season friendly.

Hull coach Tim Walter knows the 26-year-old former German youth international having worked alongside him at Karlsruhe. Mehlem moved to Darmstadt in 2017, and played against Walter's Hamburg and Stuttgart in Bundesliga 2.

TRAINING ALONE: AC Milan's Senegalese defender Fode Ballo-Toure

The Tigers are targeting West Bromwich Albion's £2.5m-rated forward Brandon Thomas-Asante and negotiating with Wigan Athletic over centre-back Charlie Hughes. They are believed to have bid for Basel winger Liam Millar, and have been linked with Leicester City forward Kasey McAteer.

AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure is training away from the first team with Leeds United one of the clubs linked to the 27-year-old.

Ballo-Toure has reportedly turned down a move to Besiktas and is running down his contract at the San Siro but Championship Watford are also interested.

Leeds are also said to be showing an interest in Norwich City's versatile midfielder/forward Gabriel Sara, along with Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Galatasaray and Atalanta.

Right-back could become a priority position for Sheffield United, depending on the extent of the injury Jamie Shackleton picked up at Rotherham United at the weekend.

As well as looking to add to another severely depleted squad, the Blades are expecting Premier League interest in one of the youngsters they are looking to build around.

Jayden Bogle’s move to Leeds left Shackleton the most likely starter on the right of what has been a four-man defence in pre-season but he twisted his knee in the Blades' penultimate pre-season friendly.

“Fingers crossed it isn't too serious because we can't afford injuries at the best of times,” said manager Chris Wilder.

"He's gone for a 50-50 and just twisted his knee, so there's nothing you can really do about that.”

Newcastle United have been linked with the Blades' 20-year-old striker Will Osula as Callum WIlson is expected to miss the start of the season through injury.

With Alex Bangura yet to figure in pre-season, left-back is Middlesbrough's problem position but coach Michael Carrick is pleased how teenager George McCormick has stepped up.

"We're assessing it,” said Carrick of Bangura’s injury. "I haven't really got any more news at the moment.

“(But) George has taken his opportunity. He’s done fantastically well.

“It’s come quite quickly for him, really, so fair play to him. He’s improved every time he’s played, and in training he’s improving all the time."

Lukas Engel is Boro’s only other senior left-back.

Jack Holmes has vowed to bring a “fearlessness” to Rotherham after completing a fairytale transfer.

The 22-year-old Hereford product joined Southern League Premier Division Central Stamford at the start of pre-season but Rotherham have handed him a first professional contract after he impressed in a friendly against them.