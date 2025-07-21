Transfers round-up: Josh Benson out to excite Rotherham United as defender set to swap Yorkshire crisis clubs

Josh Benson is looking forward to bringing some excitement to Rotherham United after being released by Barnsley.

The 25-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, becoming the third central midfielder the Millers have signed in less than a week. Dan Gore was loaned from Manchester United, and another free agent – Dru Yearwood – joined at the weekend.

Like Yearwood, Benson has been on trial throughout pre-season. Let go by the Reds at the end of the 2024-25, he is delighted to have found a new footballing home.

"It's been a long couple of weeks but I'm buzzing to be here," he told his new club's official website.

"I want to get on the ball as much as I can, score goals, create chances and play as many games as possible for the club.”

Benson (inset) made just two League One starts for Barnsley in an injury-disrupted 2024-25, and 33 overall in four years at Oakwell.

With Lenny Agbaire, Kian Spence and Ted Cann also signed up, Rotherham’s slightly pedestrian start to the transfer window has gone up a gear in the last week. Agbaire joined from Celtic last Tuesday.

With the midfield now looking well stocked, manager Matt Hamshaw’s obvious priority is to look for wing-backs, although he also wants another centre-back too.

SUCCESSFUL TRIAL: Josh Benson (Image: Kerrie Beddows)

Meanwhile, Akin Famewo is set to swap one Yorkshire Championship club hit by financial issues for another.

It must be said the disruption the 26-year-old centre-back will be moving into at Hull City is nowhere near what he has left behind at Sheffield Wednesday.

His addition is a welcome boost for the Tigers in a difficult summer.

Hull thought they had made four signings so far but it may turn out to be only two, with restrictions imposed by the Football League threatening the arrivals of Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui.

TIGERS TARGET: Akin Famewo (right) (Image: Steve Ellis)

Sean McLoughlin joined Blackburn Rovers to follow the likes of Marvin Mehlem, Xavier Simons, Anthony Racioppi, Joao Pedro, Nordin Amrabat and Matty Jacob (on loan) in leaving this summer.

Alfie Jones could join Middlesbrough, and Steven Alzate is set to move to Atlanta United.

Lewie Coyle suffered a hamstring injury at Hull’s Turkish training camp and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Like the Owls, Hull are unable to pay transfer or loan fees for the next three transfer windows, although they are appealing.

Wednesday's squad is being picked apart with Yan Valery the latest player in demand after Josh Windass and Michael Smith cancelled their contracts last week to set up potential moves to Wrexham and Preston North End.

Valery, one of 13 senior players left, is attracting interest from the Championship and abroad.

Despite their embargo the Owls' depleted numbers means they can sign or loan players for free.

Trialists Mohamed Konate and Alexander Asaba were part of a young team who lost 3-1 to Stocksbridge Park Steels at the weekend.