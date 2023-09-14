All Sections
ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor says that Hakeem Odoffin, Georgie Kelly and Lee Peltier are in contention to make their returns from injury in Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Midfielder Odoffin has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the game at Sunderland on August 19, while striker Kelly has been out with a knee complaint. His last action came in the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on August 12.

Both have returned to training this week, while veteran defender Peltier (calf) - who has not featured since the opening day of the campaign at Stoke City - also has a good chance' according to Taylor, who is also working on bringing in a free agent signing, possibly before the weekend.

The Millers chief is still without Grant Hall (hamstring), Shane Ferguson (groin) and Jamie Lindsay (Achilles).

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeRotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The latter could be back in a 'week to ten days' after being troubled since early pre-season with the achilles issue.

Taylor said: "We are a lot better off than we have been, but not perfect. We will never be perfect with this group of players and the way it affects us, but we are certainly moving in the right direction.

"Hakeem Odoffin comes back into it and Georgie Kelly and Lee Peltier have got a good chance. Jamie Lindsay has had an injection, so what we thought might materialise in availability for him this weekend will have to be delayed by a week to ten days.

"They are all getting closer and closer."

On Saturday's derby at Huddersfield - who are set to hand a debut to ex-Miller Ben Wiles, who moved across Yorkshire last month - Taylor continued: "They are a strong team with an experienced manager off the back of a good win themselves. Their performance at West Brom was excellent.

"There's some familiarity with it and it's not too much travelling. Ben Wiles is in the (Huddersfield) squad and someone who everyone knows about and we have to stand up to whatever challenge is put in front of us. It's a game for us to get our teeth into and get excited about and look forward to.

"You can be remembered for games like this. In a heroic nature or the opposite way as well. If you have a good game, perform well and contribute in a big capacity, the fans will probably appreciate you more than they have done previously."

