Trinity Leeds unveil huge portrait of Leeds United manager Daniel Farke on roof ahead of Southampton clash
Farke is currently preparing Leeds for the Championship play-off final, with Southampton standing in the way of an immediate return to the Premier League. Leeds booked their place at Wembley with a 4-0 aggregate win over Norwich City in the semi-finals.
The city of Leeds is getting firmly behind the Whites and a Farke portrait, measuring 21 metres by 14 metres, has been installed as a ‘good luck’ gesture. A two-day installation, it is clearly visible to shoppers inside the building.
Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “This is a massive moment for the city and we want to show our support for the club and the fans with an equally big display.
“The Premier League is the pinnacle of English football, where a club as big and historic as Leeds United belongs. It's been a rollercoaster of a season, and we wanted to give the club's devoted fans and hopefully the team an extra bit of support. We’ll be cheering The Whites on all the way – fingers crossed they get the result we’re all hoping for.”
It is not the first time the team behind Trinity Leeds have shown their support for the city’s football club. In 2020, after Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League, a street leading into the shopping centre was named ‘Marcelo Bielsa Way’.
