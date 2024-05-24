A huge portrait of Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been installed on the roof of Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Farke is currently preparing Leeds for the Championship play-off final, with Southampton standing in the way of an immediate return to the Premier League. Leeds booked their place at Wembley with a 4-0 aggregate win over Norwich City in the semi-finals.

The city of Leeds is getting firmly behind the Whites and a Farke portrait, measuring 21 metres by 14 metres, has been installed as a ‘good luck’ gesture. A two-day installation, it is clearly visible to shoppers inside the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is currently watching over shoppers at Trinity Leeds. Image: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “This is a massive moment for the city and we want to show our support for the club and the fans with an equally big display.

“The Premier League is the pinnacle of English football, where a club as big and historic as Leeds United belongs. It's been a rollercoaster of a season, and we wanted to give the club's devoted fans and hopefully the team an extra bit of support. We’ll be cheering The Whites on all the way – fingers crossed they get the result we’re all hoping for.”