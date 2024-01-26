Trust in Doncaster Rovers new man paying dividends as key players return from injury

In a season plagued by injury – like many in recent years – McCann had to leave four or five players to one side in Thursday’s training because he had too many.

Long-term absentees Richard Wood, Adam Long, James Maxwell played in Tuesday's behind-closed-doors friendly at Harrogate Town, and Jamie Sterry and Jack Senior trained on Thursday.

McCann thinks it is no coincidence it has come since former Leicester City physio David Rennie became “head of medical”, and thinks his work has been as much psychological as physical.

"We've seen a lot more players come back from injury and stay back," said McCann.

"Apart from (Caolan) Lavery, (Zain) Westbrooke, (George) Miller and (Liam) Ravenhill we've got everybody available. It's great work David's done to give them the confidence to play.

"The long-term injuries, maybe apart from Zain, have been historical, injuries we can't control.

"With David working with Cliff (Byrne, McCann's assistant) and Sam (Bowring), the head of sports science, it's making sure we put a plan in place, recovery strategies and all the things that make players fit and robust. We've definitely seen a change in the mindset.

FIT AGAIN: Doncaster Rovers left-back James Maxwell

“You put your trust into him. Getting injured and coming back is about trust in your body."

Signing Hakeeb Adelakun, Billy Waters, Jay McGrath, Conor Carty and Matthew Craig has further boosted numbers.