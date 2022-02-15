The Terriers have played out four draws from their seven Championship ties in 2022, however remain unbeaten since November.
They have also taken two FA Cup victories against Burnley and Barnsley, whilst also beating Reading in a 4-3 thriller in the league, as well as taking three points against Derby County.
They now face a tough test against Fulham this weekend, before matches against Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Peterborough United – a trio of matches they will be hopeful of earning all nine points in.
Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...
1. Saints target Nottingham Forest boss
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is reportedly on the radar of Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl could depart St Mary's when his contract expires in 2024 and it is thought that the Premier League club will look to Cooper to replace him. (Pete O'Rourke)
Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Tigers 'unlikely' to delve into free agent market
Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has claimed it is unlikely that the club will delve into the free agent market in the near future. The Tigers have been liked with the likes of Josh Sims, Andre Wisdom and Hal Robson-Kanu, who are all still without clubs. (The 72)
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
3. Ex-QPR boss eyed former Preston star
Ex-QPR manager, Ian Holloway, has admitted he tried to sign Billy Bodin before the winger joined Preston North End in 2018. The 29-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another three in 12 league appearances for Oxford united this season. (Quest)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Premier League clubs in battle for Coventry City defender
Southampton and Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Coventry City defender Michael Rose. The 27-year-old will have a year remaining on on his contract when the season ends. (Coventry Live)
Photo: Shaun Botterill