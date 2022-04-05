The local Yorkshire clubs in English football’s second tier don’t return until the weekend but there are plenty of ties that they will want to keep tabs on.
Barnsley’s relegation rivals Reading and Peterborough United are in action as the Royals host Stoke City and the Posh take on Luton Town.
The Luton fixture will also be of interest to Huddersfield Town who are just two points above the Hatters in the league table.
Several of the Terriers other promotion rivals are also in action with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth all in action.
The local sides return to the pitch themselves at the weekend.
Barnsley have a difficult trip to Millwall as they look to build on their 1-1 home draw with Reading from last weekend.
Hull City also face a tough away trip, they head to the Riverside Stadium where they will take on Middlesborugh.
Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town look to once again cement their play-off credentials when they host Luton Town in the Monday night match.
The Terrier are in pole position to bag a ply-off place but know that automatic promotion is still a realistic goal.
Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines from the EFL Championship on Tuesday morning: