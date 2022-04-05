The EFL Championship season continues this midweek with a near full card of fixtures while clubs also keep one eye on the fast approaching summer transfer window.

The local Yorkshire clubs in English football’s second tier don’t return until the weekend but there are plenty of ties that they will want to keep tabs on.

Barnsley’s relegation rivals Reading and Peterborough United are in action as the Royals host Stoke City and the Posh take on Luton Town.

The Luton fixture will also be of interest to Huddersfield Town who are just two points above the Hatters in the league table.

Several of the Terriers other promotion rivals are also in action with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth all in action.

The local sides return to the pitch themselves at the weekend.

Barnsley have a difficult trip to Millwall as they look to build on their 1-1 home draw with Reading from last weekend.

Hull City also face a tough away trip, they head to the Riverside Stadium where they will take on Middlesborugh.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town look to once again cement their play-off credentials when they host Luton Town in the Monday night match.

The Terrier are in pole position to bag a ply-off place but know that automatic promotion is still a realistic goal.

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines from the EFL Championship on Tuesday morning:

1. Fulham interested in signing Hubers Fulham are interested in signing £6m rated defender Timo Hubers from Bundesilga side FC Koln but face competition from multiple Premier League clubs including Newcastle United (Daily Mail)

2. Rooney tried to land Smith Rowe loan Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that the club 'enquired' about signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe on loan last season (DerbyshireLive)

3. Baggies look to extend O'Shea contract West Brom hope to tie Dara O'Shea down to a new long-term contract after opening talks with the defender's representatives (Express & Star)

4. Johnstone now linked with Rangers Scotttish champions Rangers are the latest club to be linked with England international Sam Johnstone, who is out of contract at the end of this season, but Tottenham are still the front runners for the West Brom stopper (Daily Mail)