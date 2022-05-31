The summer transfer window in England is just ten days away from officially opening.

The summer transfer window for English clubs officially opens on Friday, June 10 and several clubs have already started making plans.

Hull City are eyeing up a move for an experienced Nigerian attacker currently in Turkey while Lancashire rivals Preston North End and Blackpool are set to compete for the signature of a free agent goalkeeper who was most recently with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Elsewhere, Watford could look to keep a Nottingham Forest loanee for their return to the Championship but the play-off winners may also be interested in a permanent move while Brighton are said to be monitoring a Coventry City midfielder.

Rumours linking Millwall with a Swindon Town fan favourite are said to be ‘wide of the mark’ while a Reading striker is facing an ‘uncertain future’ at the Madejski Stadium.

Nottingham Forest are set to join Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in bidding for a Middlesbrough full-back while a veteran Sheffield United striker is set to become a free agent at the end of next month and is said to be attracting interest from ‘a number of clubs.’

Finally, Blackburn Rovers have identified an experienced Everton coach as a potential candidate to be Tony Mowbray’s successor at Eewood Park.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: