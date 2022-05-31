The summer transfer window for English clubs officially opens on Friday, June 10 and several clubs have already started making plans.
Hull City are eyeing up a move for an experienced Nigerian attacker currently in Turkey while Lancashire rivals Preston North End and Blackpool are set to compete for the signature of a free agent goalkeeper who was most recently with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.
Elsewhere, Watford could look to keep a Nottingham Forest loanee for their return to the Championship but the play-off winners may also be interested in a permanent move while Brighton are said to be monitoring a Coventry City midfielder.
Rumours linking Millwall with a Swindon Town fan favourite are said to be ‘wide of the mark’ while a Reading striker is facing an ‘uncertain future’ at the Madejski Stadium.
Nottingham Forest are set to join Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in bidding for a Middlesbrough full-back while a veteran Sheffield United striker is set to become a free agent at the end of next month and is said to be attracting interest from ‘a number of clubs.’
Finally, Blackburn Rovers have identified an experienced Everton coach as a potential candidate to be Tony Mowbray’s successor at Eewood Park.
