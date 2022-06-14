The transfer window is open for clubs in the second tier of English football including Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Hull City are trying to secure a new deal for a goalkeeper after his brief spell on-loan at Luton Town while Preston North End are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign a Watford striker who will be a free agent at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, a long list of Championship clubs, said to include Preston and Middlesbrough, are keen on a loan move for a Tottenham Hotspur striker while a £500,000 valued Portsmouth star is also being linked with multiple second tier clubs as well as a Scottish Premiership side.

Middlesbrough have reportedly had an enquiry for a Coventry City striker rejected by the Sky Blues while Sunderland may face a battle to hold on to top scorer Ross Stewart if Europa League finalists Rangers decide to pursue a move for the Scotland international.

Elsewhere, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are said to be ‘leading the race’ to sign a Derby County prospect and a Reading starlet looks set to sign a new deal despite interest from clubs such as Ajax and Feyenoord.

Finally, Cardiff City have been given a boost to their hopes of signing Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale after the multiple time Champions League winners most recent press conference comments.

Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Bale comments boost Cardiff signing hopes Gareth Bale has said the standard of football he plays before the World Cup does not make “too much of a difference” as Cardiff City remain favourites for the Champions League winner’s signature (The National) Photo Sales

2. Man U and Palace lead Ebiowei race Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Derby County’s Malcolm Ebiowei (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

3. Reading to tie down promising young starlet Reading prospect Mamadi Camara is expected to sign a new deal to remain at the club after doubts about his long-term future and links with the likes of Ajax and Feyenoord (FLW) Photo Sales

4. Clubs keen on £500k Portsmouth star Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are joined by Scottish Premiership side Hibs in showing interest in Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis but the League 1 side want £500,000 for the Irish international (Daily Record) Photo Sales