TV changes: Derby date changes for Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town

YORKSHIRE’S EFL clubs have announced several fixture amendments at the behest of Sky Sports in the opening weeks of the new 2025-26 campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The English Football League has announced their broadcast selections up to late September, with three White Rose sides having their games rescheduled on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

Hull City’s trip to Coventry City on Saturday, August 9 – Sergej Jakirović’s maiden league match in charge - has been brought forward to 12.30pm, while Ruben Selles’ first game at the Sheffield United helm against visiting Bristol City will kick off at Bramall Lane at 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town’s League One game at Reading will also be shown live and has been switched to a 12.30pm kick-off.

Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

Sheffield Wednesday begin their second-tier season in front of the Sky TV cameras at relegated Leicester City on Sunday, August 10 (4.30pm).

On Saturday, August 23, Hull’s Roses appointment with visiting Blackburn Rovers will now get under way at 12.30pm.

At the same time, Matt Hamshaw’s Rotherham United will also host more Lancastrian opponents in Wigan Athletic in front of the Sky cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, August 30, Middlesbrough entertain the Blades, with a 12.30pm kick-off, while a big South Yorkshire derby between Doncaster Rovers and the Millers has also been designated for lunch-time coverage by the TV broadcasters.

Lee Grant. Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Meanwhile, the Blades’ clash at Ipswich Town has been designed for Sky coverage and the game at Portman Road has been brought forward to Friday, September 12 (8pm kick-off).

The following day, Boro’s trip to Preston will also be shown on TV, with a 12.30pm kick-off as will Bradford City’s home derby with Huddersfield Town – the club’s first league meeting in 19 years.