Twenty brilliant photos of Rotherham United winning Papa John's Trophy at Wembley

Paul Warne admitted he almost congratulated opposite number Matt Gray on winning the Football League Trophy moments before Jordi Osei-Tutu’s goal “wounded” Sutton United and set up an extra 30 minutes he did not know was in the regulations.

The 90 minutes ended with Sutton leading 2-1 having scored either time of Ben Wiles’s terrific goal but substitute Osei-Tutu, on loan from Arsenal, scored in the sixth added minute and from there there was only going to be one winner, Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Ihiekwe securing the trophy with extra-time goals.

Asked what his emotions were before the crucial equaliser, Warne admitted he was resigned to it not being his side’s day.

“I was quite calm, actually,” he said. “I was working out how I was going to speak to you lot after a defeat.

“I considered with about two minutes to go shaking Matt’s hand and saying well done because if you’ve beaten our team you’ve performed really well but I just thought I couldn’t do that.

“I was just thinking if the final whistle went and he ran on the pitch I wouldn’t have the opportunity. When Freddie (Ladapo) got clean through, and he’s a really clinical finisher, when that doesn’t go in you just think it’s not our day. I didn’t think we under-performed, I just thought first half we looked rusty and nervy.

“I just tried to say to them at half-time you’ve got to relax a bit and I thought our better players did perform much better (in the) second half. When it went into extra-time I just felt comfortable that we just looked a little bit fitter - I’m not being disrespectful to the opposition - but we just looked like we had healthier players on the pitch.

“Jordi’s goal was obviously my favourite because when he scored it I know how that feels psychologically and it absolutely wounded them, so I just fancied us in extra-time.

“I didn’t know there was extra-time, I thought it went straight to pens, embarrassingly. I started talking to Matt asking if they had any decent penalty-takers and he said, ‘I haven’t got a clue’ because I don’t think they’ve had any shoot-outs like us. Crazy.”

