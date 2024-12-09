Two big positives for Huddersfield Town boss with Lasse Sorensen back for Bolton Wanderers - and Radinio Balker set to end injury nightmare
Sorensen has been out since coming off with a hamstring injury in the league victory over Bristol Rovers at the John Smith’s Stadium on October 19, while Balker has not featured this season after fracturing his ankle in a pre-season friendly against Harrogate Town in July.
Meanwhile, head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that loan striker Callum Marshall won’t feature after suffering a bang on his sternum in Saturday’s League One win at Mansfield Town.
Duff, whose side have won their past five matches in all competitions and have lost just once in their past 12 games - winning nine - said: "Cal won’t be available.
"He is still pretty uncomfortable after he got a bang on his chest. It’s quite sore, I don’t think it’s anything more than a bit of bruising.
"We don’t think it’s anything too bad.
“We have no fresh injuries. Lasse comes into the squad, we will look to try and get him minutes at some point if it plays out in the way we want it to play out. It’s good to have him back.
"Radinio is playing for the B team tomorrow, so that’s his first minutes since the Harrogate pre-season game, so there’s two positives.”