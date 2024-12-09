HUDDERSFIELD Town have been handed a dual boost with wing-back Lasse Sorensen set to make his comeback with match minutes against Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night - while central defender Radinio Baker will embark on a big psychological step in his road back to the first team tomorrow with a B team appearance.

Sorensen has been out since coming off with a hamstring injury in the league victory over Bristol Rovers at the John Smith’s Stadium on October 19, while Balker has not featured this season after fracturing his ankle in a pre-season friendly against Harrogate Town in July.

Meanwhile, head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that loan striker Callum Marshall won’t feature after suffering a bang on his sternum in Saturday’s League One win at Mansfield Town.

Duff, whose side have won their past five matches in all competitions and have lost just once in their past 12 games - winning nine - said: "Cal won’t be available.

Michael Duff has overseen an upturn in form for Huddersfield. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"He is still pretty uncomfortable after he got a bang on his chest. It’s quite sore, I don’t think it’s anything more than a bit of bruising.

"We don’t think it’s anything too bad.

“We have no fresh injuries. Lasse comes into the squad, we will look to try and get him minutes at some point if it plays out in the way we want it to play out. It’s good to have him back.