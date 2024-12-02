TOMMY CONWAY considers himself blessed to be playing alongside one of the Championship talents of the season so far in Ben Doak.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relationship between the Middlesbrough and Scotland duo is made that bit stronger by the fact that both are big buddies.

Conway, who took his tally to eight goals for the campaign with a brace against Hull City – with both set up by Liverpool loanee Doak – said: "I love him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only does he cause carnage on the pitch and create for me and the other boys, but off the pitch too, he’s a good mate of mine.

"When we’re away with Scotland, we’re always chilling out together. For him to get two assists for me was massive. I was glad I managed to put them away for him as well.

"He just said in the dressing room he’s going to send me the invoice, but I pointed out, ‘I still had to do a little bit for you!’ But I really enjoy playing with him.

"You always know he’ll create something which, for me as a striker, is a dream. It gives me confidence and makes me always be on my toes, thinking about my next movement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After operating at No 10 to limited effect in midweek, Conway looked much more comfortable as the central striker, with Emmanuel Latte Lath making way as Finn Azaz returned at ‘ten’ for Boro, who now face huge tests at Burnley and Leeds United.

Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway (left) scores the hosts' third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City at the Riverside Stadium. Conway netted a brace against the Tigers, with both goals set up by his Scotland international team-mate Ben Doak. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Going forward, there’s a fair chance that Conway and Latte Lath will share the ‘nine’ duties if both are fit. It’s something the former has no issue with.

He continued: "I think you can already see how it’s benefiting both of us.

"Me and Manu have a great relationship off the pitch. It doesn’t matter who plays, we’re all behind each other. We’ll always go up to each other before the game and wish the other all the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Essentially, we both know we’ll be involved at some point during the game. So you’ve got to be ready, leave it all out there, and ultimately get the goals for the team.

"There’s no bad blood or anything like that when he’s in ahead of me. I’m happy for him when he scores because that benefits us as a team."

Managerless Hull's winless sequence extended to ten matches – they have also now lost five games in a row - but interim-boss Andy Dawson was at least heartened by their second-half fight on Teesside.

Amid difficult times, City players must continue to front up. A window of opportunity now arrives, with three of their next four games being at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson added: "People come to the fore when things aren't going well. Because when it does turn, they are the ones who take you to the next level.

"Nothing is ever perfect in life, whatever you do. But I saw at 2-0 down against a top, top team in this league, there's two ways to go. But we were calm at half-time and I saw them perform and thought: 'fair play to you.'

"I have been on their side and sometimes, it's not easy. But they showed they have got fight, grit and determination in them.”