UEFA could move Euro 2020 final away from Wembley

The governing body are in discussions with the British Government regarding quarantine exemptions, with it reported that the final three games of the tournament could be moved to Budapest in Hungary.

UEFA insist they are "confident" of staging the matches in London as planned but added “there was always a contingency plan”.

“At the moment, we are in discussions with the local authorities to try to allow fans of the participating teams to attend the matches, using a strict testing and bubble concept that would mean their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to approved transport and venues only,” a statement, released on Friday, read.

“We understand the pressures that the (British) Government face and hope to be able to reach a satisfactory conclusion of our discussions on the matter.”

The Puskas Arena hosted Champions League matches involving British clubs earlier this year and is currently operating at 100 per cent capacity.

The British Government has confirmed that the final four Euro 2020 matches at Wembley can be played in front of at least 40,000 supporters despite the full easing of Covid-19 restrictions being delayed until July 19 - eight days after the tournament ends.

The fixtures will be part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, which has been in place since April to test ways to allow supporters to return to venues without the need for social distancing.