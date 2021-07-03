Ukraine 0 England 4 - player ratings

The Three Lions are getting better as the tournament goes on, and in the space of half a week, Harry Kane has scored his first three goals.
Chief football writer Stuart Rayner assesses the players.
Jordan Pickford – kept on it at 4-0 up to keep England's incredible record of not having conceded 7
Kyle Walker – sold John Stones short with a first-half pass but generally solid 6
John Stones – not really being noticed in this tournament, which is god news for the centre-back from Barnsley 6
Harry Maguire – has added so much to this side since return from injury - including a goal now 8
Luke Shaw – having been involved in both goals against Germany, he made the two goals in four minutes which settled this one 8
Kalvin Phillips – that he got his first rest of the tournament shows his importance to this team. Held his discipline and dodged a booking 6
Declan Rice – a swerving shot was the eye-catcher but an excellent performance as a holding midfielder 7
Jadon Sancho – a bold selection choice justified by his positive approach and the odd moment of magic 7
Mason Mount – will be better for the 90 minutes after his enforced isolation 7
Raheem Sterling – a brilliant pass for Harry Kane's opener and played in Shaw to create the third 8
Harry Kane – very nearly scored a hat-trick. His Germany goal has transformed him the way we all hoped it would 8
Substitutes:
Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 57) – scored his first goal for England 7
Jude Bellingham (for Phillips, 64) – N/A
Marcus Rashford (for Sterling, 64) – N/A
Kieran Trippier (for Shaw, 64) – N/A
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (for Kane, 73) – N/A.
Not used: Grealish, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Foden, Chilwell, Johnstone.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.