Ukraine 0 England 4 - player ratings

The Three Lions are getting better as the tournament goes on, and in the space of half a week, Harry Kane has scored his first three goals.

Chief football writer Stuart Rayner assesses the players.

Jordan Pickford – kept on it at 4-0 up to keep England's incredible record of not having conceded 7

GOAL: Jordan Henderson makes it 4-0 for England

Kyle Walker – sold John Stones short with a first-half pass but generally solid 6

John Stones – not really being noticed in this tournament, which is god news for the centre-back from Barnsley 6

Harry Maguire – has added so much to this side since return from injury - including a goal now 8

Luke Shaw – having been involved in both goals against Germany, he made the two goals in four minutes which settled this one 8

Kalvin Phillips – that he got his first rest of the tournament shows his importance to this team. Held his discipline and dodged a booking 6

Declan Rice – a swerving shot was the eye-catcher but an excellent performance as a holding midfielder 7

Jadon Sancho – a bold selection choice justified by his positive approach and the odd moment of magic 7

Mason Mount – will be better for the 90 minutes after his enforced isolation 7

Raheem Sterling – a brilliant pass for Harry Kane's opener and played in Shaw to create the third 8

Harry Kane – very nearly scored a hat-trick. His Germany goal has transformed him the way we all hoped it would 8

Substitutes:

Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 57) – scored his first goal for England 7

Jude Bellingham (for Phillips, 64) – N/A

Marcus Rashford (for Sterling, 64) – N/A

Kieran Trippier (for Shaw, 64) – N/A

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (for Kane, 73) – N/A.

Not used: Grealish, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Foden, Chilwell, Johnstone.