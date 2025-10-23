'Unbelievable': Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on Stevenage's version of Max Power

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander will renew acquaintances with several former players in Saturday’s League One encounter at fellow high-fliers Stevenage – and is particularly wary of one.

Alexander has previously managed a clutch of Boro players, with imposing veteran defender Carl Piergianni being an integral member of his line-up during his successful time at Salford City.

The City chief baulks at any talk of a potential raft of ‘inside knowledge’ regarding second-placed Stevenage, who are ahead of City on goal difference, although they have a game in hand.

But he can certainly vouch for the prowess of Piergianni and others too.

Bradford City's Max Power. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

He said: "Every player has their attributes but when they go to a different team, they get asked to do something else and play different tactics.

"You can have a little bit of inside knowledge but you’re talking about three or four players and they’ve got 20 that will be involved in the squad. I’m more focused about my players and what we do in the game.

"It’s always good when we’ve had success with players to see them every now and again. We always watch their progress.

"Carl Piergianni, I’m thinking of specifically, but there are other lads, Jordan Roberts, Charlie Goode, Dan Kemp.

Stevenage's Carl Piergianni.

"But Carl Piergianni was a big part of what we did at Salford. I put him on a par with what Max Power is here for us.

"He’s an unbelievable human being and character and personality and he was a brilliant player for us in that period at Salford.

"We’ve been especially pleased with his progress because he hadn’t played in the Football League until he played with us.

"When we got there, he’d just come out of Conference North. To see him in League One and winning promotion from League Two, we’re absolutely buzzing for him because he’s a brilliant guy.

"It will be good to see him. But he’s a formidable opponent as they all are.”

A strong centre-back, Piergianni also possesses a threat in the opposition penalty area which Alexander is well aware of.

“I think he got 12-13 goals for us the season we got promoted. He was like a magnet, it was ridiculous.

"Every other player at set-pieces was a decoy really to get Pierg come and attacking it.

"We know his threats, and the other guys, but it’s about our team up against theirs on the day.