'Unbelievable quality' sees Doncaster Rovers edge past Crewe in FA Cup

Billy Sharp got Doncaster Rovers' equaliser at Crewe (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Grant McCann was frustrated by Doncaster’s first-half showing at Crewe which left the League One outfit needing to mount a second-half comeback against their League Two hosts to secure a place in the FA Cup second-round draw.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran defender Mickey Demetriou fired Crewe ahead just before half-time with a 25-yard drive into the corner after Rovers had dominated proceedings, although McCann felt his side were guilty of overplaying at times.

A clinical finish from Billy Sharp and a stoppage-time winner from skipper Owen Bailey completed the turnaround, but Rovers boss McCann admitted: “I was really frustrated at half-time as although we’ve played okay, the simple shot and pass looked too easy; we could have done more from an attacking point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we showed two moments of unbelievable quality for the goals, the second one was a tremendous ball with the outside of his foot from Luke Molyneux and Owen, who could have had a hat-trick, finished it well.

“Overall, I thought we deserved to win the game, but maybe we were trying a bit too hard at times and we needed to calm it down at the top end. We were frustrated we’d not scored in the first half, but there was a great response in the second.”

Sharp made the most of Harry Clifton’s pass to beat Crewe’s impressive second-choice keeper Sam Waller after 54 minutes.

Bailey then had a couple of chances to clinch the tie before he latched onto Molyneux’s pass to finish from close range in the second minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “I am furious with the way they won it as we should have taken that to extra-time. There were some excellent performances out there and we came to life in the second half after starting the game slowly.

“I am disappointed as we all wanted a cup run, but there are so many positives to take from it.”

Crewe: Waller, Mingi (Hutchinson 59), Connolly, Demetriou, Finney, Thomas (Holicek 67), Sanders, Agius (Moult 82), Lunt, O'Reilly (Rankine 82), Tezgel. Unused substitutes: Booth, Bogle, Golding, Moore, Armstrong.

Doncaster: Lo-Tutala, Grehan, O'Riordan, Pearson, Maxwell, Clifton (Gotts 61), Broadbent, Molyneux (McGrath 90), Bailey, G Middleton (Gibson 46), Sharp (Olusanya 81). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Crew, Ajayi, Senior, Close.