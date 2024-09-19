Under-fire Hull City head coach Tim Walter seeks respite in two key Championship fixtures

IN his next two matches in charge, Tim Walter's Hull City will be facing a Championship rival who have already made a managerial change in Stoke and another who are said to be contemplating a switch of their own in struggling Cardiff.

Should Hull fail to record a victory in at least one of these games, it is likely to heighten speculation about Walter's own position, potentially.

As it stands, supporters are getting understandably edgy, with the German still waiting for the first win of his tenure so far.

'Walterball' is yet to resonate with Tigers followers, certainly in a good way. For his part, the former Hamburg coach is concerning himself with the connections he can control.

Hull City head coach Tim Walter, whose side visit Stoke City in the Championship on Friday.

Walter, whose side are the opponents for ex-Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach's first match at the Stoke helm tomorrow, said: "We have one week more with the new lads and that helped us a lot that they get to know each other much better and then it's important. "You have some situations where the players are new and they don't know what the other is going to do and so that helped us, especially this week. "I can see all of my players, they are very open and they are very happy to be more comfortable with the ball and playing more with the ball.

"All we need is just a better connection, especially maybe the full-backs with the wingers, or maybe the centre half with the number six, so that you have more connection between the positions and that's what we're trying to do."

Regan Slater (shoulder) is a doubt for the Potteries trip, but loanee Carl Rushworth, fit after a knee issue and recent signing Steven Alzate could be involved - although the latter is unlikely to start.

Defender Charlie Hughes won't be involved until after the international break following appendix surgery. Walter added: "Charlie is really frustrating for me and him. He's such a good boy, and he's such a good player, so I've missed him, really.