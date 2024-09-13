HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has stressed that his one-match touchline ban for Saturday’s Roses clash at Bolton Wanderers won’t be an issue in any way, shape or form.

Duff was charged with misconduct after being sent off by referee Seb Stockbridge at the end of Town’s 2-1 Yorkshire derby loss at Rotherham United on August 31 and copped a one-game suspension along with a £1,000 fine.

He will be watching on from the stands this weekend, but insists that match-day planning won’t be affected.

Duff, whose side have lost their last three matches in all competitions after winning their opening four games, said: “It doesn’t really (affect things).

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Normally, it’s me and (coach) Kevin Russell (on the touchline) and (assistant head coach) Martin Paterson sits in the back of the stand on the ear piece.

"I just swap places with Pato. I am still in the dressing room before and at half-time and after the game. It shouldn’t affect it too much at all.”

Town must make do without several players across the Pennines, including injury-jinxed striker Rhys Healey, who faces a spell out due to a hamstring issue.

But better news sees Bojan Radulovic in contention to make his first appearance of the season from the bench, while new signing Freddie Ladapo is in the mix.

Duff said: “Bojan has been back with us for two or three days. So he will be in contention. Not to start, but he should definitely be able to play 20 or 30 minutes if needed, so that’s a positive.

"Rhys is a funny one. He obviously felt his hamstring in the warm-up at Rotherham.

"Currently he is ‘under investigation’. We think it’s nerve-related and something to do with an ACL graft, which has affected his nerve. It’s hard to put a time-line on that one.

"Its a tough one for him to get around mentally as well. But I can’t put a time-line on it.”

Duff, who is without suspended striker Danny Ward, also said that the injured trio of Brodie Spencer, Herbie Kane and David Kasumu are making positive strides on the comeback trail.

He added: “There’s quite a few getting closer. Brodie is half-training with us now. It’s obviously a shoulder injury, so his contact has been limited, but he’s joining in. Herbie is getting closer and David Kasumu is not far away now.

"Rads (Radinio Balker) is obviously a long way away.