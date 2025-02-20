Under-pressure Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke on criticism from supporters and his own position after a tough League One run
The Reds head into Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby at Rotherham United on the back of a dispiriting six-match winless sequence in League One and they are currently ten points adrift of the final play-off place and currently find themselves in 11th spot.
It is undoubtedly a tough period for the club and while the club’s owners have been criticised by fans, Clarke’s role has also been questioned of late.
On whether the notion of criticism is unfair, Clarke said: "First of all, it’s not unfair from the supporters in my opinion. It’s a brutal world. But when you are a head coach at a football club, you have to front it up and I will continue to front it up.
"I don’t blame the supporters for that. It’s a season where League One is the strongest it has ever been and we haven’t hit the heights on a consistent level that I have liked to have reached.
"Everyone has to be assessed and accountable for that. None moreso than myself and that’s the way it is at football clubs.
“I have giving absolutely everything and working hard ever minute of the fay and my whole life is taken over by football and I really want to be successful.
“If we can be a bit patient, hopefully we can turn the corner very quickly. But I am under no illusions. I have been in the game long enough to understand what the game is about. I fully accept the frustration with our fanbase at the minute.”
Barnsley have at least been handed a psychological boost ahead of the trip to the Millers, with Luca Connell back in the fray after a foot injury saw him miss last weekend’s derby with Huddersfield Town.
Adam Phillips was also absent for the Town game with his partner due to give birth, while Marc Roberts was suspended. Both are also back for the AESSEAL New York Stadium appointment.
Clarke, who said that striker Max Watters (ankle) could be involved at Northampton on Tuesday night, added: “It’s much needed to be honest and there’s three key players back in the group and it's good to have all three back.
"They are three top players when on top of game and all three know the club very well over a period of time and when things are not going well, you call on that experience to reach out to the levels that they can reach hopefully.
“Max (Watters) should be involved Tuesday. He is joining in light training at the back end of this week and if that all goes well, he should be back involved for the Tuesday game.
"Fabio (Jalo) is at the end of March. He is doing work on the grass and with it obviously being his shoulder, he is not in full contact and it has to be a little bit longer and a bit more work to strengthen the shoulder and that’s been set back a few weeks.”
