UNDER-PRESSURE Hull City head coach Tim Walter remained defiant after the Tigers' away support turned on him in Tuesday night's 1-0 Championship loss at Oxford United.

Hidde ter Avest brought United’s eight-match winless streak to an end with the only goal of the game on his maiden start for the club.

Earlier, City dominated the first half with Mohamed Belloumi hitting the post, but under-whelmed after Oxford's breakthrough, prompting angry fans to lambast Walter and call for his sacking, while criticising his style of football.

But the defiant German said: "I don't know what's pressure because I never had pressure and pressure is if you maybe have a bad injury or something like that, then you have pressure. But not about a football game.

Tim Walter, manager of Hull City, in the dugout at Oxford where the Tigers' winless run stretched to six games. (Picture: Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

"There's harder things in life than a football game and I know it's all about winning, but it's also about development to implement a new philosophy.

"That's even more important than winning games because, in the end, in the last season, you were seventh, and you were also not in the promotion under the first six, so then you have nothing.

“We lost again and that’s the problem at the moment. It’s all about development and improvement and I can see the signs but when something happened against us we couldn’t find the red line again.

“That’s a problem, that we are not resilient enough and for a young squad that is important, and to get in the right moments."