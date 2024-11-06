Under-pressure Hull City head coach Tim Walter remains defiant after fans call for him to be sacked after Oxford United loss
Hidde ter Avest brought United’s eight-match winless streak to an end with the only goal of the game on his maiden start for the club.
Earlier, City dominated the first half with Mohamed Belloumi hitting the post, but under-whelmed after Oxford's breakthrough, prompting angry fans to lambast Walter and call for his sacking, while criticising his style of football.
But the defiant German said: "I don't know what's pressure because I never had pressure and pressure is if you maybe have a bad injury or something like that, then you have pressure. But not about a football game.
"There's harder things in life than a football game and I know it's all about winning, but it's also about development to implement a new philosophy.
"That's even more important than winning games because, in the end, in the last season, you were seventh, and you were also not in the promotion under the first six, so then you have nothing.
“We lost again and that’s the problem at the moment. It’s all about development and improvement and I can see the signs but when something happened against us we couldn’t find the red line again.
“That’s a problem, that we are not resilient enough and for a young squad that is important, and to get in the right moments."
Hull welcome West Brom on Sunday.