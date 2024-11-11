Under-pressure Tim Walter on whether Hull City are involved in a Championship relegation fight

HULL City head coach Tim Walter has dismissed suggestions that the Tigers’ campaign will descend into a relegation fight after their run without a win was extended to seven matches.

City went down 2-1 at home to West Brom on Sunday, with the East Yorkshire outfit having won just once in front of their own supporters so far this season.

They head into the international break in 19th place in the table and are only outside of the relegation positions on goal difference, increasing the pressure on Walter.

Hull return to action on November 23 at fourth-from-bottom Luton Town – two places below them and level on points - in a huge game in the context of their campaign.

Hull City head coach Tim Walter on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at the MKM Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Walter’s side trailed 2-0 inside 20 minutes to Albion, before reducing the arrears ahead of the interval courtesy of Joao Pedro. Despite pressure in the second half, they couldn’t find an equaliser. On whether Hull are heading in a battle to retain their second-tier status, Walter said: "There’s still 31 (games) left.

"I am always looking forwards and not backwards because (looking) backwards, you cannot solve any problems because it’s happened in the past.

"First of all, we will stick together and get to know each other better in the next days and then afterwards, they (players) have a few days off to recover and get their heads out of football and that’s important for them as well.”

Aside from some boos after West Brom’s second goa, at half-time and the end, home supporters stayed behind Hull, by and large.