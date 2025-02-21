Under-scrutiny Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke fronts up at start of 'big week' in Reds' League One season - and his Oakwell tenure
His Reds side head into Saturday lunchtime’s League One derby at Rotherham United on the back of a debilitating six-match winless sequence.
Clarke, whose managerial career began almost 15 years ago, accepts that the current environment is a ‘negative’ one.
His Barnsley players have their backs against the wall and so does he. He is also a fighter and his record shows that.
On censure from fans, who have also voiced criticism towards the club’s hierarchy, Clarke said: “First of all, it’s not unfair from the supporters in my opinion. It’s a brutal world. But when you are a head coach at a football club, you have to front up and I will continue to do so.
“Everyone has to be assessed and accountable. None moreso than myself and that’s the way it is at football clubs.
“I am giving absolutely everything and working hard every minute of the day and my whole life is taken over by football and I really want to be successful.
“If we can be a bit patient, hopefully we can turn the corner very quickly. But I am under no illusions. I have been in the game long enough to understand what the game is about.”
Eleventh-placed Barnsley are 10 points adrift of the top six, as it stands. A three-game week, starting at Rotherham and followed by a midweek trip to Northampton and a home game with Lincoln next Saturday has the potential to change things. It has the look of a huge week in the Reds’ season, and potentially for Clarke, too.
The Reds chief, who is steadfastly not giving up play-off hope with Marc Roberts, Luca Connell and Adam Phillips back tomorrow, added: “It’s not rocket science is it. It’s a big week – three games in a week.
“Let's go and attack the week, with another derby game on Saturday. We will know a little bit more after these three games.”