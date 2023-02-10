ROTHERHAM UNITED'S January transfer window work may have been strategic, but it also possessed a wildcard.

Time will tell whether the addition of Domingos Quina proves to be a trump card in the club’s quest to stave off the drop.

The winger, an off-the-cuff talent capable of key contributions out of nothing, showed flashes of his mercurial talent during a loan spell at the Millers' neighbours Barnsley in the second half of last season.

Rotherham fans could get their first glimpse of Quina in action in Saturday's relegation six-pointer at Blackpool, with manager Matt Taylor electing not to involve him in last weekend's derby with Sheffield United in order to work on his fitness this week.

FLAIR: Domingos Quina

Taylor said: "He is something different to what we have got in the building and that's no disrespect to what is here.

"We have seen it this week in training. There's moments that frustrate you and make you pull your hair out and then he smashes one into the top corner or creates something out of nothing.

"He is that type of player. We have got a whole host of balance within the squad.

"He is unpredictable, chaotic and different to what we have, which is the best way to describe him."

Meanwhile, Tom Eaves and Georgie Kelly are in contention for Saturday’s game after injury.

Taylor added: "Tom and Kelly have trained fully this week and seem to be in a strong position going towards the weekend. They could feature in some capacity."

Bailey Wright, who suffered concussion moments after coming on as a substitute for his debut last weekend, could also be involved if he passes some key tests.