Chief executive Jon Flatman says Barnsley's "unsustainable" financial model shows the need for the Government to press ahead with reforms for football.

The Conservatives proposed an independent regulator for English football in their manifesto for the 2019 General Election, but were unable to bring it into existence during five years in office. Labour took up the idea on becoming the new Government last year, but they too are yet to make it law.

The wildly optimistic hope had been that the Premier League and Football League (EFL) might be able to agree a better distribution of the latter's income, but this has not been the case. The lower divisions are keen to cut the gap to the world's most lucrative domestic football league, the top-flight reluctant to hand over more than they already do, or cede control to a regulator.

After a financial year which saw League One Barnsley's owners inject £4.2m of their own cash and bring in £7.7m of profit in transfer market but still lose £2.8m, Flatman argues change cannot come soon enough.

Those were the headline figures when Barnsley submitted their accounts to Companies House on Monday. The figures cover June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, a period extended to bring the annual numbers in line with player contracts.

The Reds are expected to lose £6m this season, which will see them finish in mid-table in the third tier.

"Despite making a £7.7m profit on player sales during this period, ownership injected £4.2m cash into the club, which is not a sustainable model," adding detail to similar sentiments recently expressed by chairman Neerav Parekh.

"A loss of £2.8m is not uncommon across the EFL and demonstrates the need for the Football Governance Bill to be resolved as soon as possible.

"UNSUSTAINABLE": Barnsley suffered multi-million-pound losses in 2023-24, and are expected to do the same this season (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Losses for 2024-25 are projected as being in excess of £6m and there have been, to date, cash injections of over £5m from ownership.

"Commercial revenues have continued to grow in the 2024-25 season and we expect that these will also see those numbers continue to increase. We are working on ensuring the business is more efficient and generates additional revenues with the ultimate aim of improving on-pitch performance."

Turnover fell by £0.5m from the previous season, when the club reached the League One play-off final. They were semi-finalists in 2024, and are set to miss out altogether this season. Moving to an outsourced merchandise retail model was also cited as a factor contributing to the drop.

Barnsley were able to increase their revenue from sponsorship and advertising (from £555,000 to £788,000), and catering and events (£636,000 to £801,000), as well as increasing average league attendances by 10 per cent to 12,681.

SOLD: Mads Andersen left Barnsley for Luton Town (Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The £7.7m of profit generated from player sales will be received in instalments over a number of years, as is the norm. They included the sale of Mads Andersen to then Premier League-Luton Town for a club record fee in excess of the £2m they paid the Reds for Carlton Morris a year earlier.

The sales helped cut the £9.6m operating loss to a net loss of £2.8m.

The £4.2m of cash injected by shareholders during the period came as equity, not as a loan or debt.

