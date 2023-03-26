News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Updated outcome predicted in promotion race between Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town - gallery

An updated look at where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish at the end of this season in League One

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 17:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping that this is the year that they can finally claw themselves out of League One. The Owls were relegated from the Championship back in 2021 and lost in the play-off semi-finals last year to eventual winners Sunderland.

Nevertheless, they have bounced back this term under popular boss Darren Moore and have had an impressive season so far as they look to get over the line.

Based on data collected by FiveThirtyEight based on the latest batch of fixtures in the third tier this weekend, here is where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish at the end of this campaign...

61 points

1. 12. Fleetwood

61 points Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
62 points

2. 11. Charlton

62 points

Photo Sales
66 points

3. 10. Shrewsbury

66 points Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
72 points

4. 9. Portsmouth

72 points Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3