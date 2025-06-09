Uriah Rennie was more than just a role model as Premier League's first black referee, says Keith Hackett

As the Premier League’s first black referee, Uriah Rennie was an important role model but he was much more than that according to fellow Sheffield official Keith Hackett.

Rennie's death at the age of 65 was announced at the weekend.

He made history in August 1997 when he took charge of a game between Derby County and Wimbledon, and would referee more than 300 professional games including internationals, before knee trouble forced him to retire in 2008.

He remained the Premier League’s only black referee until Sam Allison took charge of Sheffield United v Luton Town on Boxing Day 2023.

Born in Jamaica, Rennie moved to Sheffield aged six and lived there for the rest of his life, combining refereeing with working as a Justice of the Peace before English referees were full-time professionals.

But Hackett, who refereed in the top flight until 1994 and 10 years later became general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Board, said Rennie actively helped would-be referees, rather than simply standing as an example to them.

"He would encourage lots of people to become referees," said Hackett. "He was able to explain the pathway, which I think is more difficult now in some ways, with more levels.

"He was involved with the local university and he participated in other sports. He was a black belt in martial arts, he watched a lot of basketball and encouraged people like (Sheffield Sharks co-founder) Yuri Matischen.

GIVING BACK: Former Premier League referee Uriah Rennie at Hallam FC to promote a game he officiated under 1858 rules (Image: Lynne Cameron/Press Association)

"He was heavily involved in the scene around Sheffield, helping and supporting people.

"A lot of youngsters have followed his pathway into refereeing.

"I was the same, we would ref at Old Trafford or Anfield on a Saturday and on a Sunday we'd be reffing a couple of pub teams.

"With the sort of schedules Premier League referees have now it's probably more difficult to do what Uri, I and many others did and referee a professional game on a Saturday and a pub team on a Sunday.

ADMIRER: Keith Hackett was one of England's leading referees in the 1980s and 1990s

"He was well respected locally for the work he did, he was president of Hallam FC and committed to that. He became the secretary of Sheffield and Hallamshire FA for a short period and he was always happy to help, always happy to advise."

But for those who did not come into contact with him, his skill and sheer presence was important, added to by his physique as a kick-boxer and aikidoka.

"When people watched Premier League games on TV and they saw Uri running around as a black referee I would often get messages that were extremely complimentary towards the PGMOL for selecting a black referee but he got there on merit, he got there through grassroots football, through the Northern Premier League and onto the Premier League," stressed Hackett.

"He sustained that level up to when he retired early through knee problems that wouldn't quite clear.

"He was a heck of a guy. He respected players and they returned that respect.

"They knew where the line was. He was a good communicator and he had a powerful presence on the field of play.