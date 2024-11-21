"I thought now's the time to open this out, which is where this webinar came from. It'll take longer than 90 minutes but it's a start."

Danny Matharu is a football obsessive. So when he saw a societal problem it was to the beautiful game he turned for a solution.

Matharu is the sort of person you will see on parks all over Yorkshire this weekend playing, watching, coaching or in his case refereeing grassroots football.

A former Battyeford player who coached his son's side from under-5s up before following him to Norristhorpe, where he helps out in the middle, Matharu is part of a football family he estimates is 40m strong.

He sees it as a way into the problem of male suicide. It is why he is holding a free online webinar on Thursday entitled 90 Minutes to Tackle the Male Suicide Crisis.

SPEAKER: Author and presenter Steve Whittle will address the webinar

Last year he founded The Football Mental Health Alliance to help fill a hole in mental health provision.

"One of my lads I trained four or five years ago lost his dad to suicide when he was eight or nine,” he recalls. “I went to my club and asked did they have any mental health information to help? They said no.

"They said they didn't get anything from the county FA. So I rang the county FA and asked if they'd got anything and they said no. They didn't get anything from the FA."

Suicide is not a football problem per se, but a problem it can help.

"I love football, I've been obsessed with it all my life and if I see anything football-related I'm instantly drawn to it," says Matharu.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 and there's so many people involved in grassroots football – 14.5m play it, more spectators than players, referees and volunteers, I reckon it's 40m each week.

"We get calls all the time from clubs, from chairmen, coaches, saying suicide has impacted them.

"We had two recent suicides of Jack Badger and Riley Townsend – Jack 24, Riley 12. The league Jack played in contacted us and said, 'The club's struggling, we don't know how to support them, can you help?'

"I thought now's the time to open this out, which is where this webinar came from. It'll take longer than 90 minutes but it's a start."

Founder of charity "Tough to Talk" Steve Whittle is the speaker,

"We see people walking away from mental health because they don't understand it,” says Matharu. “We're keeping it simple and relatable to one specific but huge group.

"Every (professional) club now has foundations with face-to-face mental health sessions but if that’s the only resource you're excluding the vast majority of people you're trying to help. Not everyone can or wants to turn up face to face because of travel, kids, money, anxiety.

"On a Zoom call you can turn you camera off and still listen."

And the nature of grassroots football means that although it provides a gateway to men under-50 it draws in far more than just them.

"You take your child to play for a team and often you don't know anyone at the start but because you're spending at least twice a week on the sideline, they become friends," says Matharu. “The sense of community is why people who aren't sporty become addicted to it.

"If we can help the mums, grandmas, sisters, daughters to identify signs in their brothers, sons, cousins, it's another way for people to learn about this topic."

And he sees signs that the macho culture which encouraged those in football to ignore rather than address issues is changing.

"The county FAs have been fabulous, we're working with more than half of them now," he says. "The FA are aware of it and they've congratulated it. The more people we can get in on this conversation, the better."