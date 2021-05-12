Victor Adeboyejo aiming to complete a remarkable journey with Barnsley FC

Barnsley's Victor Adeboyejo battles with Cardiff's Will Vaulks in their fixture at Oakwell in January. Picture Tony Johnson

The Frenchman has presided over a staggering transformation in fortunes at Oakwell, turning the Reds from Championship strugglers to promotion aspirants in the space of six months.

Barnsley start their play-off adventure at home to Swansea City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Monday evening.

For Adeboyejo, who is speaking to the club regarding a contract extension, it has also been some personal story.

Back in 2016-17, the former Leyton Orient player was part of an O’s squad who were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their 112-year history in a season when he played under five managers.

Adeboyejo also dipped his toes in a host of non-league backwaters earlier in his career including Royston Town, Margate, Hemel Hempstead, Heybridge Swifts, Dulwich Hamlet and Soham Town Rangers.

The forward, 23, said: “It is a dream to have this opportunity from obviously playing lower-league football to pushing onto almost the pinnacle of football in England in terms of the Premier League.

"It has been an amazing experience and an amazing future for me now - especially with the way this season has gone.

“You can see the impact he (Ismael) has brought to the team and he always takes the time to see how you are as well as pushing us on the field.

"He understands us as a team and individuals and accommodates us the best he can and that is credit to him in what he has brought to the club.

“We know what quality we have in the squad and team. Last season was a tough season for us, but we managed to stay in the league and this season, we have managed to show what we are capable of in a new style.