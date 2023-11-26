Viktor Johansson insists Rotherham United's players are not too fussed who their manager is – just as well because the uncertainty over who will replace Matt Taylor is set to continue for some time yet.

In truth, the visitors ought to have been out of sight before the interval but a combination of their lack of ruthlessness after Crysencio Summerville's early goal and Rotherham’s defensive organisation kept them at bay until Hakeem Odoffin equalised with a rare attack in stoppage-time before the break.

The Millers more than earned their draw in a second half when both sides had chances to win.

In fairness, the problem under Taylor was never home form. They held an in-form Ipswich Town in his final New York Stadium game. Tuesday's Championship trip to Hull City will be much more telling.

"We're an easy group," said goalkeeper Johansson, well protected against Leeds' 74 per cent possession. "We listen and when anyone says something, we just do it.

"It (the managerial situation) is not a stress for us, we're happy to be together and we are.

BELIEF: Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson

"Do I take any notice of all the speculation? Not in a million years! I don't even look. It's up to the chairman. We can't do anything about it so you can't put any focus on it.

"Even if we don't have the best performance on the pitch we can always work hard and we did that against Leeds.

"And then we had some really good individual performances. Just look at Haks, he was running everywhere, tackling, battling and we cheer him on.

"We believe in ourselves. That's the reason behind the success we've had and the reason for the success we're going to have