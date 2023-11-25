Rotherham United could rewrite managerial shortlist as Tony Stewart takes his time appointing Matt Taylor's replacement

Two weeks after the sacking of Matt Taylor, Rotherham United are still some way from appointing a new manager, with chairman Tony Stewart saying he might have to redraw his shortlist after further applications.

Stewart said he did not have the support to deal with a high volume of applications with other interests eating into his time.

"I've been out of the country for a few days so we left it a while," he said. "We've had a lot of people who've put their letters in the bag and we've got some good talent to look at.

"Believe you me, within hours we were getting calls and emails. It was dynamic. It was complimentary really, the talented managers who were putting their hat in the ring.

"Some were employed, some weren't employed. It was nice to let them gather.

"I knew that I was going away so I hadn't got the team really to put the effort into doing it. It's allowed people to put their hat in the ring and I'm happy we've been able to take stock and take our time. We start moving now.

"I think it will be all action next week. We've not seen anybody yet. We've shortlisted and we may have to shortlist again because the response that we've had has been incredible.

"We've had a look, we've had recruitment talking to certain individuals. We haven't been stood still."

Taylor ended Rotherham's seven years of yo-yoing between the Championship and League One after taking over in October 2022.

But he was sacked with the Millers in the relegation zone without an away win for just over a year.

"When we got Neil Warnock in there were 16 games to go," said Stewart. "It's crucial to give new managers a chance.

"With 30 games to go, with results as they were, we either had to stick or bust. It was a case of talking to the board and unanimously we took a decision.