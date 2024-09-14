Danny Johnson’s 88th-minute effort earned Walsall a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bradford City in a superb advert for League Two football.

Johnson had only been on the field for nine minutes when he headed home Albert Adomah’s cross to settle a pulsating affair.

Walsall initially led on 19 minutes as Taylor Allen ended their penalty curse, the Saddlers having missed three spot-kicks already this season.

Injured Bradford defender Neill Byrne – replaced straight after the goal – was exposed by Nathan Lowe’s pace in the lead-up to Richie Smallwood’s foul on Charlie Lakin.

Danny Johnson struck late for Walsall. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Allen side-footed home from the spot but Walsall missed one-on-one chances either side of the goal – Jamille Matt and Lowe the culprits – and City levelled after 38 minutes.

Allen went from hero to villain as he was robbed by Jamie Walker, who crossed for Sanderson to prod City level from eight yards.

Both sides missed huge chances after the break, Matt putting another one-on-one wide before Bradford’s Clarke Oduor somehow missed an open goal from Andy Cook’s inviting cross.