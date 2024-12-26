Walsall stretched their lead at the top of League Two to nine points with an impressive 2-0 win over promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers.

On-loan Stoke striker Nathan Lowe’s 11th league goal of the season and Harry Williams’ header extended the Saddlers’ unbeaten run to 12 games.

First-half chances were scarce, with Walsall’s Charlie Lakin dragging a cross-shot wide and Luke Molyneux narrowly off target from 20 yards for Rovers.

However, Walsall went ahead after 47 minutes when Lowe steered home from 12 yards out after Connor Barrett’s low pull-back.

Doncaster Rovers fell to defeat at Walsall. | Tony Johnson

Doncaster almost levelled as Billy Sharp swivelled smartly to volley Patrick Kelly’s knockdown but Williams’ goal-saving block denied the veteran striker.

From there it was all Walsall as Taylor Allen curled just wide, Jamie Jellis forced a fine stop from Rovers keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Williams headed against the post.

Centre-back Williams then sealed the points after 79 minutes, nodding in Jellis’ in-swinging free-kick from close range.