Walsall v Bradford City: Derek Adams happy to be spoilt for choice in goal with signing of Alex Bass

DECISIONS: Bradford City manager Derek Adams Picture: Tony Johnson

The 23-year-old Portsmouth goalkeeper yesterday became Bradford’s fourth January signing, all on loan, and goes straight into the squad for tonight’s League Two trip to Walsall.

Earlier this season Sam Hornby overtook Richard O’Donnell, last term’s captain, in the pecking order.

Adams hopes neither Hornby nor O’Donnell seek a move in the final week of the window, but may not block it if they do.

Bradford City first-choice goalkeeper Sam Hornby Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I would prefer I kept all three until the end of the season but if one of them knocked on my door about the possibility of getting some game-time at another place and financially it was good for us, we would look at it,” said the Scot.

“I’ve watched Alex for many years and I’ve always liked his style. He’s got a very good pedigree, he’s well renowned in the English game as a goalkeeper who’s good with his hands, good with his feet and very athletic.

“I’ve got to thank (Pompey manager) Danny and Nicky Cowley for allowing their second goalkeeper out. The only reason he’s second choice is they’ve got a goalkeeper from Manchester City (Gavin Bazunu) who’s probably going to play in the Premier League one day.”

Adams still wants a centre-forward and is hoping he too can come on loan. Football League clubs can have five loanees on the field at any one time.

“The fees in January can sometimes be ridiculous,” said Adams.

“(Paying a fee) is not something you would want to do but sometimes you might need to.

“The ones we’ve looked at have gone for money beyond our control but we’ll continue to look to strengthen by the time the window finishes.”

Andy Cook is back from a dead leg to replace Lee Angol, who suffered what could be a season-ending hamstring injury at the weekend.

January signing Dion Pereira will be in the matchday squad having missed out at Rochdale because of the volume of options at Adams’ disposal.

Last six games: Walsall LWWLLD; Bradford City DWLWDD

Referee: B Speedie (Merseyside)