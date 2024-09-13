Walsall v Bradford City: Graham Alexander pleased Bantams are not playing catch-up this time
The Bantams are at Walsall on Saturday, looking to build on 10 points from their first five games in the new League Two season.
Through a combination of results and postponements, it always felt like they were playing catch-up under previous manager Mark Hughes, hoping their quality would shine through over the 46-game course.
After Alexander replaced the Welshman they nearly did it, six wins and a draw from their last seven games almost pushing them into a second successive play-off campaign only to be left helpless by other final-day results.
So the Bantams manager is much happier to have been quicker out of the blocks this time.
"Last season I always felt we were chasing,” said Alexander, who is expecting to be without Antoni Sarcevic for a couple of months after his knee injury proved worse than feared. “Even when we put really good runs together, we were just out of reach.
“It almost piled pressure on the next game.
“The games at the start are just as important as those at the end.
“It’s been a good, steady start. I don’t think it’s been sensational."
Bradford have won three of their opening five matches, and that breeds belief.
“Wins help your message, the way players train and give everyone confidence in themselves and each other," said Alexander. "The players trust each other more.
“We just have to make sure there is still room for improvement and we’ve got to chase that.
“Then I believe we’ll show what a good team we are over the whole season, not just the first month.”
