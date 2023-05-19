The Owls fought back to cancel out a four-goal deficit, eventually taking the game to penalties and holding their nerve to book a place in the League One play-off final.
Moore was caught on camera giving a heartwarming speech to his players after the game, before captain Barry Bannan stepped in to pay tribute to the manager on behalf of the squad. Starting his speech, Moore said: “I’m absolutely just so proud of every single one of you. We had a bit of adversity in the first game and we knew we didn’t perform. But listen lads, it just goes to show you what preparation does.”
Wednesday’s hopes of a trip to Wembley appeared to be in tatters when they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Peterborough in the first leg. However, they ended up creating history by becoming the first club in EFL play-off history to overcome a four-goal deficit.