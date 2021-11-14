Watch Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene score key goal in Republic of Ireland's win over Luxembourg

DELIGHT: Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates after scoring for Ireland. Picture: PA Wire.

Ogbene - who is the first African-born player to represent Ireland - netted his side's second goal in a 3-0 win over Luxembourg to secure a third-place in Group A.

Ogbene's finish killed the game as a contest with Callum Robinson sealing the win with two minutes of normal time to play. The visitors had gone ahead after 67 minutes when Shane Duffy - who is a prolific scorer for his country - headed in the opener.

A poor start to their qualifying campaign made it impossible for Ireland to reach Qatar ahead of the November international break. Ogbene started in both of their last two fixtures as Sunday night's win was preceded by a 0-0 draw with Portugal in Dublin.

His rise into the international ranks has coincided with a turn in form for Ireland, with Kenny’s hopes of earning a contract extension handed a major boost following a decent run of results.

Sheffield United's John Egan started in defence as the Republic kept their fourth-consecutive clean sheet.

Things could have turned out different when Huddersfield Town's Danel Sinani scored after 54 minutes only for Hungarian referee Tamas Bognar to rule the goal out for a foul on Duffy in the build up.

VICTORY: Ireland recorded a 3-0 win in Luxembourg. Picture: PA Wire.