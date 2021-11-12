JOHN EGAN: Should be playing in the Champions League, according to Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Picture: Getty Images.

Ireland drew 0-0 with Portugal in Dublin to extend their unbeaten run to five games. Their last defeat came in the reverse fixture against Portugal when Egan scored before two late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo condemned them to defeat.

There was to be no late drama at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday as Ireland did an effective job at keeping Portugal out, with a glancing header from Ronaldo midway through the second half the visitors' best chance.

STEPHEN KENNY: Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: Getty Images.

Portugal defender Pepe was sent off for catching former Blades striker Callum Robinson with a stray arm after 81 minutes.

Matt Doherty thought he had won the game for Ireland in stoppage time when he placed the ball into an empty net but play had already been stopped for a foul on Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

After the 0-0 draw Kenny praised his defence and insisted that Egan "should be playing in the Champions League" .

“The back three were absolutely excellent, Callum Robinson got man of the match but I'd have given it to Shane Duffy,” said Kenny.

“That was the best I have seen him play, the quality of his passing, he was always good at defending, but the whole back three, Seamus Coleman and John Egan, were collectively excellent, Seamus defended really, really well. We are getting better as a team and everyone is playing their part.

“Defensively we are really strong, three clean sheets in the last three games. In my opinion John Egan could play in the Champions League, I think he should be playing in the Champions League.”

After a difficult start managing the Republic of Ireland, Kenny's side have started to look more impressive in recent months.

Kenny now wants his side to end on a high when they face Luxembourg on Sunday evening.

Kenny added: “From my point of view, I know there’s nothing in it in terms of it doesn’t help us in the European Championships, it doesn’t affect the seeding or anything like that, but from a personal pride point of view, apart from the 97th-minute goal that Ronaldo got, it’s nine matches with one defeat.

“We look defensively better now, we’re not giving up many chances and three clean sheets in the last three games, so of course we want to go to Luxembourg and win, of course we do.

“But tonight is about tonight and tonight, I thought, was of a very, very high standard technically for 65 minutes, maybe and a good defensive display for 90 minutes.”