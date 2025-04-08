Watford v Hull City: Ivor Pandur growing after difficult start for goalkeeper
The Croatian made some important saves in a big 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and will need to be on his A game again at Watford on Tuesday.
Pandur joined in January 2024 but did not play a competitive game for the Tigers last season.
It emerged that then-coach Liam Rosenior's doubts about the goalkeeper were a sticking point with chairman Acun Ilicali, who made that and his reservations about Ryan Allsop public last summer. It added to the pressure when Pandur started this season behind a shambolic Hull team.
New coach Selles gave on-loan Carl Rushworth a three-game run in the side in January, only for Brighton and Hove Albion to recall their loanee.
But Pandur is now once more a fixture in a side which has conceded just 10 goals in 12 games since to give themselves a good chance of escaping relegation.
"Ivor has been growing with the team in all our time here," said Selles. "We need goalkeepers who are capable of winning us points.
"Having Ivor in our team, we are in a good place. He has been growing in his leadership.
"It has been a difficult season for the club and the players. Everyone is feeling the pressure but everyone is giving the maximum they have, including myself."
Saturday's win moved Hull three points clear of the relegation zone with six games left.
"We move into the (Watford) game with the feeling we can be competitive, that we are in a good run of results," said Selles. "We've won three of the last six and only one defeat so we have that feeling we are competitive.”
