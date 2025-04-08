Ruben Selles says Ivor Pandur has been growing as a Hull City leader in his first season of Championship football.

The Croatian made some important saves in a big 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and will need to be on his A game again at Watford on Tuesday.

Pandur joined in January 2024 but did not play a competitive game for the Tigers last season.

It emerged that then-coach Liam Rosenior's doubts about the goalkeeper were a sticking point with chairman Acun Ilicali, who made that and his reservations about Ryan Allsop public last summer. It added to the pressure when Pandur started this season behind a shambolic Hull team.

STAR MAN: Ivor Pandur celebrates after helping Hull City to victory at Sheffield Wednesday (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

New coach Selles gave on-loan Carl Rushworth a three-game run in the side in January, only for Brighton and Hove Albion to recall their loanee.

But Pandur is now once more a fixture in a side which has conceded just 10 goals in 12 games since to give themselves a good chance of escaping relegation.

"Ivor has been growing with the team in all our time here," said Selles. "We need goalkeepers who are capable of winning us points.

"Having Ivor in our team, we are in a good place. He has been growing in his leadership.

PRESSURE: Hull City coach Ruben Selles (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"It has been a difficult season for the club and the players. Everyone is feeling the pressure but everyone is giving the maximum they have, including myself."

Saturday's win moved Hull three points clear of the relegation zone with six games left.