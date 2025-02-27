WHEN you are in the type of hole that Huddersfield Town are in, brutal honesty has to be the precursor to any fightback.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Duff is the sort of manager who can always be counted upon in that regard.

His voice hoarse from shouting after a bitterly-disappointing night at Wigan on Tuesday, the croaky Town chief fronted up to address his side’s current League One plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squad disruption that he has had to contend with of late – and for fair swathes of this season in fairness – has been ridiculous.

Huddersfield Town midfielder David Kasumu (right), who came off with a hamstring issue at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jonathan Hogg was the latest entrant to a long injury list ahead of Wigan. By the 58th minute, David Kasumu, who came off with a hamstring issue, potentially added to a count already into double figures.

It is affecting training on a day-to-day basis.

Equally, Duff has also been around the block long enough to know that sob stories don’t wash too long with agitated supporters; he is the one assigned with finding solutions and fast, and striking on a system that works – even if it is not his ideal one.

Duff said: “I understand supporters. It’s an emotional sport and it’s their club and they want to see their club doing better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I feel like I am in a privileged position to be manager at a club like this. It’s definitely not through a lack of hard work and I’m working harder now than ever.

“It’s done me in good stead as a player and I have done okay as a manager. Okay, not ‘great okay.’"

Duff found answers in mid-autumn and now he must do so again. At the start of the spring, there are perfect storm conditions and the league table is not as forgiving; it's his biggest test yet at Town.

Huddersfield may be fifth in the table, but their hold on a play-off slot is slender after a meagre post-Boxing Day return of three wins from 12 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They look vulnerable, with the resolve and organisation which had previously served them well in the tough times this season being wholly absent at Wigan.

The absence of the senior quartet of Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Radinio Balker and Jonathan Hogg was felt badly – with no Michal Helik around these days either.

Given their next two opponents, two physical and direct sides in Stevenage and Wrexham, it's far from ideal ahead of their third three-game week in a row.

On the notion of Town being vulnerable, Duff continued: “It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks about us at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we keep performing like at Wigan, we won’t get the points we need.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We’ll come in, count the bodies and have some honest conversations and hopefully put a competitive team out (on Saturday).

“I don’t know what the formation will be or who will be available on Thursday and we'll travel down to Stevenage on Friday.

“We can’t train (properly). We do all the work in pre-season… We want to play with a back five ideally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult to get any time on the training ground as the players are absolutely out on their feet.”

Duff’s observations are fact as opposed to an attempt at garnering sympathy.

Worryingly, Town are not just struggling for options, but also goals. They have not scored at home since December 29 and since Christmas, just one Town player has found the net in the first half of any game.

Identity is also a current issue, as Duff candidly acknowledges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events came to a head at Wigan – just as they did almost two years earlier before Neil Warnock was summoned after a similarly bereft occasion. The rest was history.

Duff, who could at least welcome back marquee January signing Joe Taylor from the bench this weekend, continued: “We’ve just got to keep grafting, we’re still fifth in the league – unbelievably.

“For the players, it wasn't their work-rate, but disjointedness (on Tuesday).

“We are caught between a rock and a hard place. I’d agree with anyone who says: ‘we aren’t quite sure what type of team you are at the minute’. We don’t look one thing or the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t need excuses or players turning on each other. This is when we need players to look in the mirror.

“Footballers being footballers blame everyone else. I was one once, so I can see that.

“I have been around it as a manager and am now 350 games in. Apart from the short spell at Swansea – which probably wasn’t a great fit – it’s been pretty successful. You have got to trust in the way you work and core values and not come off script.

“I think we got some good staff and some good players. We have to be careful we don’t ‘out’ people and things like that.