'We are definitely not letting go, that’s for sure': Defiant Huddersfield Town chief Jon Worthington on League One reverse at Lincoln City - and an admission

DISAPPOINTED Huddersfield Town interim manager Jon Worthington insists that he and his players and staff are ‘not letting go’ of their League One play-off hopes, despite a second deeply disappointing away day in a row following a 1-0 reverse at Lincoln City.

Town visited the cathedral city for the first time since a play-off meeting in May 2004, but their aims of reaching this year’s end of season lottery are starting to look in jeopardy following successive losses on the road.

The Terriers now find themselves down to eighth spot, with a bad night compounded by news of a late winner for Bolton in their Lancashire derby at Wigan Athletic.

Wanderers occupying the final top-six spot, two points ahead of Town, who now face back-to-back crunch home games with Mansfield Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

Interim Huddersfield Town head coach Jon Worthington. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

On a night when Town mustered no efforts on target despite a glut of possession, the only goal came on 35 minutes from Imps player Reeco Hackett.

While Town showed much more battling qualities than in their awful 4-0 loss at Charlton Athletic on Satuday, there was scant quality.

Worthington said: "I think there is always going to be a pressure with the teams who are in and around it. The last two results have certainly not helped that, but there’s still plenty to play for and two home games to come.

"We are definitely no letting go, that’s for sure.”

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg.

On the narrow reverse to the Imps, he added: "Frustration is the right word. We lose the game 1-0 on a set-piece in an area where we have been good at this season. It’s frustrating we did not get what we wanted.

"We can talk about the performance and go into that in depth, but ultimately, we are at a results-end of the business and it’s just about the result and we have not got that.

"Did I think we showed fight and heart? Yes, I did. There was a good spirit there.

"Did we have enough quality in the final third?. No, not today, and that is the frustrating bit.

"We did start the game brightly in spells, which was pleasing. But I think that is why it is frustrating, with the manner we conceded the goal from a set-piece when we had good control of an away game.

"In the second half, they dropped off a little bit and we did dominate the ball and made changes with more attackers on the pitch and in the right areas, but unfortunately we did not quite do enough.